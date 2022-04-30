Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube

The Philippines is indeed a pageant-frenzy country.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 liv stream on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel hit more than 500,000 concurrent viewers as the country awaited for a next queen.

Hundreds of thousands of netizens trooped online to watch the coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines where the next representative of the country in arguably the most loved international beauty pageant – Miss Universe – will be named.

Screenshot from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

Only five contestants are left in the competition, as of writing, namely: Misamis Oriental, Makati, Taguig, Pasay, and Bohol.

The winner will succeed the 2021 titleholder Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach joined forces with past winners Iris Mittenaere (2016) and Demi Leigh Tebow (2017) in hosting the competition at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Aside from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel, viewers also tuned in on other Kapamilya platforms such as the iWant and The Filipino Channel (TFC).