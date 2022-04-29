BGYO to appear in Arirang’s ‘Simply K-Pop Con-Tour’

The breakout P-pop boy group BGYO is set to appear in an upcoming episode of “Simply K-Pop Con-Tour,” the South Korean music TV show announced on Friday.
BGYO’s Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate will be featured in the Philippine stop of the Arirang program’s latest travel-themed episode to be livestreamed on Monday.
“ACEs, did you all hear the news?” the show teased on Friday, with a photo of the BGYO members.
The group will be interviewed in the episode. A performance was not yet announced.
BGYO is the lone Filipino act to be included in “Simply K-Pop Con-Tour’s” Philippine episode, to be streamed via YouTube and VLive. Thirteen K-pop groups are lined up to appear.
The group previously made international waves with their single “The Baddest,” which ranked No. 1 in the Billboard Next Big Sound Chart and the Pandora Predictions Chart.