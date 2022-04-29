BGYO to appear in Arirang’s ‘Simply K-Pop Con-Tour’

The breakout P-pop boy group BGYO is set to appear in an upcoming episode of “Simply K-Pop Con-Tour,” the South Korean music TV show announced on Friday.

ACEs, did you all hear the news? 😉

If you did, MAKE SOME NOISE because #BGYO @bgyo_ph is joining us on #SimplyCONTOUR this Monday, 5/2 for our Philippines episode! 🎉

This talented group will be doing an interview with our #MC_HWI, so don't miss out! It all begins at 7pm KST! pic.twitter.com/idn1LfXP4m — SIMPLY K-POP (@_Simplykpop) April 29, 2022

BGYO’s Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate will be featured in the Philippine stop of the Arirang program’s latest travel-themed episode to be livestreamed on Monday.

“ACEs, did you all hear the news?” the show teased on Friday, with a photo of the BGYO members.

The group will be interviewed in the episode. A performance was not yet announced.

Simply K-Pop CON-TOUR's flight is taking off to the Philippines✈️



It begins LIVE on Monday, 5/2 at 7pm KST, so don't miss out!



YT: https://t.co/XiYmhFecKg

VLIVE: https://t.co/U3QXojHoIo pic.twitter.com/F46LpzwPzT — SIMPLY K-POP (@_Simplykpop) April 29, 2022

BGYO is the lone Filipino act to be included in “Simply K-Pop Con-Tour’s” Philippine episode, to be streamed via YouTube and VLive. Thirteen K-pop groups are lined up to appear.

The group previously made international waves with their single “The Baddest,” which ranked No. 1 in the Billboard Next Big Sound Chart and the Pandora Predictions Chart.