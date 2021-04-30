‘We made it to NYC!’ Nadine Lustre shown on Times Square billboard

MANILA — Nadine Lustre has “made it to NYC.”

Mentioning her record label Careless Music, Lustre shared on Friday a photo of a huge digital billboard in Times Square showing her face.

Lustre was one of several female artists or creators featured, as part of Spotify’s just-launched EQUAL Music Program.

The international campaign aims to “foster equity for women in audio,” with the inaugural 35 women artists receiving playlist support and marketing, among others, according to Billboard.

On Spotify, the EQUAL Philippines playlist features Lustre on the cover. Among the performers included are Moira, Morissette, Sarah Geronimo, Regine Velasquez, KZ Tandingan, and Elha Nympha.

Lustre, 27, launched her visual album “Wildest Dreams” in October 2020, and has been actively promoting the passion project with performances and brand tie-ups.

The album marked her first music release as a self-managed artist, after departing her former talent agency at Viva Entertainment.

