WATCH: Baby Dahlia disrupts mom Anne Curtis' shoot

MANILA -- Actress Anne Curtis on Thursday shared a cute video showing the challenges of shooting a promotional video at home.

In a video posted in her personal Instagram account, her baby girl Dahlia is seen disrupting the shoot.



"What shooting from home is like nowadays.... you’re never alone and it takes a few times to finally get the shot BUT I love it," Curtis wrote.

As of writing, the video has been viewed for over 1.2 million times and received more than 1,000 comments.

Curtis gave birth to Dahlia last year in Melbourne, Australia. She is her first baby with husband, Erwan Heussaff.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC