Star Music releases lyric video of Kim Chiu's new single 'KIMMI'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official lyric video of Kim Chiu's latest single titled "KIMMI."

The released of the upbeat song, composed by “It’s Showtime” mainstay DJ M.O.D., coincides with Chiu's 15th anniversary in show business.

On Instagram on Friday, Chiu shared her excitement over the launch of her new song as she listened to it for the first time on Spotify.

"Sana po you will check out this song. This is titled 'KIMMI' oh di ba love na love ko ang name ko. I so love this and sa lahat ng mga nagtatanong mayroon po itong music video, yes. Hopefully sa May ay makakagawa na po kami ng music video but just wait. And we also have a dance for this one. So marami pong dapat abangan para dito sa 'KIMMI,'" Chiu shared.





