Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres mark 23rd wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 28.

Posting a throwback photo of her and Gomez on Instagram, Torres recalled that one night in December 1997 when that the actor went to her parents' house in Ormoc to propose.

"Here we are, that one night in December, at my parents’ home. It was during this trip you made to Ormoc City that you proposed to me. 4 months later, on April 28, 1998, I walked down the aisle of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Church into your arms and into your life as you wife," Torres wrote.

In her message, Torres once again expressed her love for her husband.

"23 yesterday. My dearest @richardgomezinstagram, you are my safe place, my courage, my fun and adventure. And the more I know you, the more I love you," Torres wrote.

Gomez is the mayor of Ormoc City, while Torres is the House representative of the 4th district of Leyte.

They have their only child, Juliana, who also took to Instagram to mark her parents' wedding anniversary.

"23 years of the sweetest love I’ve ever known," she wrote.

