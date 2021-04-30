‘Nasan ang hustisya?’: Celebs, netizens gush over Anne Curtis’ ‘dyosa’ look

Photos from Anne Curtis Instagram account

Actress and host Anne Curtis is owning her title as the country's “Dyosa” as she posted photos of her which appeared to be channeling her “Dyesebel” days way back 2014.

The “It’s Showtime” host’s fans and celebrity friends could not help but appreciate the beauty of the Filipino-Australian actress, who has been busy taking care of her first baby, Dahlia.

On her Instagram, Curtis uploaded photos of her flaunting her beach wave hair while basking under the sun.

Actress Bea Alonzo was among the first to drop a comment, calling Curtis a goddess and asking for justice.

“Dyosa!!! Nasan ang hustisya?!?!?” Alonzo said.

Singer Yeng Constantino echoed what Alonzo said by describing the actress as “Dyosaaaa!”

Even Asia’s Next Top Model fifth season winner Maureen Wroblewitz left in awe with Anne’s photos, dropping smiley faces with heart eyes emojis in the comment section.

Isabelle Daza, one of Curtis’ closest friends, teased the actress’ photos as dating app pictures.

“Tinder pic,” Daza said while adding fire emojis.

Other netizens took notice how the host, who is married to Erwan Heussaff, ages well. Some fans also hoped for Anne’s return on television.

“You're aging backwards!!!! We miss seeing this face on tv!” one netizen said.

Curtis took a break from showbiz in 2019 and left for Australia as she prepared to welcome her firstborn away from the limelight.

Last February, she and her small family returned to the Philippines, after over a year of being based in Melbourne.

The screen superstar, 36, also said she only intends to return to showbiz full-time once Dahlia turns a year old.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC