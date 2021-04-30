LOOK: Gerald Anderson sizzles in Metro.Style magazine cover

Photos from Gerald Anderson Instagram account courtesy of Metro.style

“Init sa Magdamag” star Gerald Anderson turned up the summer heat as he flaunted his lean physique in a lifestyle magazine cover to mark his 15th year in the showbiz.

The actor treated his fans to a surprise as he posted his cover image for Metro.Style that show off his hard-earned abs.

“The 'Init sa Magdamag' lead actor, entrepreneur, and fitness buff is turning up the heat on his 15th anniversary in showbiz this month. With an ongoing teleserye and an upcoming film in the works, Gerald Anderson is filled with gratitude and overflowing with passion these days,” the caption stated.

In the article, Anderson admitted that he did not immediately realize that his new series coincided with his 15th year in the industry.

“15 years? Oo nga, no? Hindi ko masyado naisip ’yun, maybe it’s something I should celebrate,” he said.

“Mahirap lang mag-celebrate sa pinagdadaanan natin ngayon, but we’ll see. Maybe a small get-together lang. But 15 years, wow ang bilis ng panahon.”

Despite being in showbiz for more than a decade, Anderson believes he still has so much to learn but that admitted his current relationship and work keep him happy and inspired these days.

“I’m inspired because of the happiness na nakukuha ko in my relationship and in my work. Maraming nakaka-appreciate sa work ko, as we speak, kasi pinapalabas ang bagong show,” told Anderson, who recently opened up about his relationship with actress Julia Barretto.

“I’m happy but nandun pa rin ako sa parang, there’s still so much to learn and I’m still learning.”

Anderson first rose to fame when he joined “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2006 along with his former girlfriend Kim Chiu.

After his stint inside the famous yellow house, the actor went on to do 11 lead roles in a teleserye, from Travis in “Sana Maulit Muli” to Tupe in “Init sa Magdamag.”

“Init sa Magdamag” marks new firsts for him as an actor, noting its “lock-in” filming across six months, and its entirety being canned prior to airing.

The series also stars Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman and premiered last April 19 on ABS-CBN platforms, including Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.

