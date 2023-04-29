K-pop soloist B.I performs during a fan meeting in Quezon City on August 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- South Korean singer-songwriter B.I is coming back to the Philippines in June for a concert with other K-pop artists, marking his return to the country after just three months.

B.I joins the lineup for the Overpass: K-pop Music Concert, happening on June 11 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the event's producer Cornerstone Entertainment announced late Friday.

Baekhyun of the K-pop boy band EXO and female soloist Jeon So-mi are the other performers at the event, which began selling tickets last April 12.

B.I last visited the Philippines in March, performing at the PICC Plenary Hall for his L.O.L. The Hidden Stage tour. He also held fan meetings at the New Frontier Theater in August 2022.

The artist born Kim Han-bin debuted in 2015 as the leader of the K-pop boy group iKON, which he left in 2019 after figuring in a drug controversy.

Since then, B.I has pursued a solo career, releasing songs such as "Illa Illa," "Cosmos," "BTBT" and "Keep Me Up."

