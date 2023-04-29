Bruno Mars adds second show in PH this June

Photo from Bruno Mars' Instagram account.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Bruno Mars has added another date for his upcoming concert in the Philippines this year.

In an announcement, Live Nation Philippines said that Mars will be having June 25 as his second show date at the Philippine Arena.

"Good news, Hooligans! Due to overwhelming demand, we've added another show! You can now catch Bruno Mars LIVE on June 24 AND 25 at the Philippine Arena!" it said.

The general sale of tickets will start on May 2, 12:00 p.m. at www.smtickets.com or any SM Tickets outlets.

Mars last performed for his Filipino fans in 2018 when he brought his "24K Magic" tour in Manila.

The Filipino-American artist is known for the hits "Just the Way You Are," "Versace on the Floor," and "That's What I Like," to name a few.

