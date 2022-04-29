MANILA -- In celebration of Star Magic's 30th anniversary, some of the hottest beauties and hunks of Star Magic went to Baler to shoot the summer special "Hot Summer in Baler."

Heaven Peralejo, Maureen Wroblewitz, Zach Castañeda, Michelle Vito, Eian Rances, Elmo Magalona, Kira Balinger, Brent Manalo, Jane Oineza, Vivoree Esclito, Karina Bautista, Maris Racal and Andrea Brillantes joined forces for the summer campaign that will also showcase the beauty of Baler.

Also part of the ABS-CBN talent agency summer special are Alora Sasam, Esnyr Ranollo and Pepe Herrera.

"Hot Summer In Baler" is one of Star Magic's summer treats along with its first digital magazine, Slay, which will have actress-singer Alexa Ilacad as its first cover girl.

The two projects will be launched on May 1 on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel and Star Magic's social media accounts.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Nag-enjoy ako. Ako ang pinakabata, ako ang pinaka-baby, so what? So in-enjoy ko na lang, nag-enjoy na lang din ako lalong-lalo na nung last day, nag-surf ako, ang saya-saya," Brillantes said in Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday

"I super enjoyed kasi after two years halos na hindi kami nagkita-kita ay nagkaroon kami ng chance na makapag-bond and makapag-spend time together ng face-to-face. Mas nakilala ko sila mabuti and ang dami naming nagawang activities together," Oineza added.

For his part, Magalona said: "Very special talaga 'yung experience kasi first time ko ulit like makasama ang family ko with Star Magic at hindi siya basta-basta shoot lang in Baler. ...Nung nalaman ko I'm going to be a part din natuwa ako. I got to see other artists na matagal ko nang nakasama and nakilala ko rin 'yung ibang artists na nakasama ko rin."

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC