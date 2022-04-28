LISTEN: BINI’s summer single ‘Pit A Pat’ is here

MANILA — BINI, dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” released Friday its latest single, “Pit A Pat,” a summer tune that harkens back to the act’s pre-debut era.

“Pit A Pat” was written by Sophia Pae, with each member of BINI — Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena — credited as co-lyricists of the track’s Tagalog portions.

The upbeat track is reminiscent of BINI’s pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut,” at least for Bloom or loyal fans of the group, with its summer theme and bubblegum beat.

BINI paired the single with vibrant concept photos released early this week, depicting the members in stylish ruffled outfits at an amusement park.

Star Music, the record label of BINI, has yet to announced a music video for “Pit A Pat.”

The girls, however, are set to perform the single live and for the first time via “Meet On TikTok” on May 1, Sunday at 7 p.m.

This weekend, BINI is also performing at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan as part of the “Summer Blast” concert, scheduled on April 30.

