Several months since the release of the teaser, Netflix has revealed the airing date of the much-anticipated Korean adaptation of the Spanish crime drama “Money Heist.”

Netflix on Friday said “Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area” will start airing on the platform on June 24.

“The public will watch the greatest show on earth live. And they will root for us,” the teaser said in Korean.

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Korean adaptation of the global hit “La Casa de Papel” last January.

The teaser illustrates the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including the traditional Korean and the iconic Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series.

As he reaches out to choose the symbolic mask for the heist, the scene transits, leaving the audience wondering what the Professor’s final choice is.

The series also stars Kim Yunjin as the team leader of the Crisis Negotiation team ;Park Hae-soo as Berlin; Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo; Lee Won-jong as Moscow; Kim Ji-hun as Denver; Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi; Lee Hyun-woo as Rio; Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki; and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.