Colin Farrell on why he was scared of playing The Penguin

Colin Farrell as The Penguin in 'The Batman.' Courtesy: Warner Bros.

In 'The Batman,' Colin Farrell transformed into the infamous Gotham villain 'The Penguin.'

The actor meanwhile leads the sci-fi film 'After Yang,' directed by Kogonada, where he plays a father to a young girl and an android. It won the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Courtesy: A24 'After Yang'

Farrell noted that the two projects did not overlap for him. He also shared what he ideally does in between playing two different characters.

"Ideally, for me, just get to go home. I've been fortunate enough to, at certain stages in the last 20 years, do what people call back-to-back where there's just been a couple of weeks between jobs, and it's fine. I'm not complaining, as I said, I’m very lucky to have that opportunity. But it's really lovely if between projects you just get to get to be home, be with your family, be with your friends, and which is the source, you know. Just live a life away from it and then go back into it," he said.

Courtesy: A24 'After Yang'

Farrell will reunite with his 'The Penguin' character in an upcoming series for HBO. In successfully inhabiting the role, he credits the film's prosthetic makeup designer Michael Marino as well as director and co-writer Matt Reeves.

"I was intrigued and a little bit scared and I didn't know what I could do with it and honest to God, it wasn't until I saw Mike Marino's makeup that I kind of went, 'Ah. Ooh. I could feel the energy.' I could feel the energy of the writing more clearly when I saw Mike Marino's makeup. And that was just a huge gift for me to inhabit that, and the suit and the whole thing."

"But I just thought the script was really extraordinary. It just drew me in from the first page and it felt incredibly complex. And I had no idea where it was going. It just felt very fresh," Farrell added.

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' will get a sequel as announced at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners around the world. The film is still in select theaters and has also debuted on digital and HBO.