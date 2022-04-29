

“Pinoy Big Brother” main host Bianca Gonzalez and her husband JC Intal were proud parents of their youngest daughter, Carmen, who achieved a new milestone at school.

Gonzalez shared a snap of her with Intal and Carmen during the latter’s moving-up ceremonies.

“Our baby bunso is all grown up!!!! Happy Moving Up Day, Carmen!!!! Daddy and mommy love you sooo much, our little ball of energy, spunk and sunshine,” the host said in the caption.

Gonzalez also thanked all those who helped her in managing her daughter’s virtual classes which she admitted was a struggle for kids.

“So grateful to Carmen's teachers (T. Hannah and T. Paula, thank you for everything!) and classmates, she will miss you all!” Gonzalez said.

“Thank you to our Ate Lot for helping me manage Carmen's daily virtual classes, it was a struggle for the kids to do school like this, but they were such troopers all throughout.”

Carmen is turning 4 years old in October.

Gonzalez and Intal have an older daughter, Lucia, who recently got vaccinated against the COVID-19.

Gonzalez and Intal tied the knot in 2014. They have since welcomed two kids -- Lucia in 2015 and Carmen in 2018.

