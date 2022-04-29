Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, dubbed the ‘New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,’ perform at a Robredo-Pangilinan sortie in Canlubang, Laguna on Friday. Facebook: Kiko Pangilinan

MANILA — Screen couple Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan of “He’s Into Her” fame performed Friday at a campaign sortie of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, the actor’s uncle.

Belle, 19, and Donny, 24, surprised supporters who gathered at the multi-sectoral meeting with the tandem at Don Bosco College in Canlubang, Laguna, ahead of the grand rally in neighboring Sta. Rosa.

The two performed “Sigurado,” their signature song from their phenomenal series “He’s Into Her,” and called on support for both Robredo and Pangilinan.

The Canlubang event marked the first time Belle joined a sortie of the tandem.

Earlier, on April 13, she and Donny campaigned house-to-house in Baguio City, wearing matching “Leni-Kiko” shirts.

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano perform at the Canlubang, Laguna event of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

This is the first time Mariano attended a sortie of the candidates. She previously joined Donny in campaigning house-to-house in Baguio City. (📸: FB/Kiko Pangilinan) pic.twitter.com/VQnLomRUCV — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) April 29, 2022

Donny, son of Sen. Pangilinan’s brother Anthony, has been a visible figure in the campaign since he first appeared on stage at the tandem’s Pasig City rally in March.

Dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” the emerging superstars’ participation is seen as a massive boon to the campaign, in terms of raising awareness among younger voters.

Previously, Belle and Donny contemporaries in showbiz — Andrea Brillantes, Darren Espanto, Kaori Oinuma, Aljon Mendoza, and Juan Karlos Labajo, among others — similarly expressed support for Robredo and Pangilinan.

The stars, ranging from age 19 to 24, each have wide social media followings, with many of their young fans likely to be first-time voters in the May 9 elections.

