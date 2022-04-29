Apl.de.Ap denies endorsing any #Halalan2022 candidate

The Black Eyed Peas rapper Apl.de.Ap. FILE/ Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.Ap denied Thursday that he is endorsing the UniTeam, or coalition of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

The Black Eyed Peas member, whose real name is Allan Pineda Lindo, addressed circulating images of him with the UniTeam logo, in response to tweets asking for his confirmation.

Not me — apl.de.ap (@apldeap) April 28, 2022

“Not me,” he answered simply to a follower who linked him to a poster showing him as a supposed UniTeam endorser.

Apl.de.Ap also responded to a screenshot of a Facebook post listing celebrities and showbiz personalities tagged as supporters of Marcos, Jr. and Duterte.

“Country over party. Not endorsing any candidate,” he tweeted.

Country over party. Not endorsing any candidate — apl.de.ap (@apldeap) April 28, 2022

This is not the first time a celebrity has denied political affiliations during the campaign season.

Previously, the likes of Parokya ni Edgar, Zach Tabudlo, and Vivien Ilagan of Team Payaman branded as “fake news” an announcement that they would be guest performers for a UniTeam rally.

Also in March, screen veteran Ai Ai delas Alas quashed speculation that she is a “Kakampink,” or a supporter of Marcos, Jr.’s opponent Vice President Leni Robredo. She has since become a visible figure in the UniTeam campaign trail.