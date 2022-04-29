Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Power belter Alisah Bonaobra has released her latest single, a cover of the OPM classic "Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin," which was composed by Cecile Azarcon and originally recorded by Martin Nievera.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday, the former "The Voice Philippines" runner-up said it's a dream come true for her to record the song.

"Hindi po ako mapapagod sabihin kung gaano ako kasaya. Alam niyo po 'yung feeling na sobrang blessed. Sobrang dream come true siya. Kasi 'Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin' ay one of the most iconic talaga na OPM hit songs," she said.

According to Bonaobra, she once sang "Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin" as a competition piece when she was still joining amateur singing contests.

"Hindi ko actually in-expect talaga na darating itong time na ito na mako-cover ko siya at magiging available sa lahat ng streaming platforms worldwide. So sobrang blessed, grateful and thankful sa RJA Productions, Tita Rosabella and Ms. Cecile Azarcon," she said.

"Hopefully nabigyan ko po ng justice ngayon 'yung song na sobrang special din for me," added Bonaobra, who dedicated her song to her late grandfather. "Perfect po siya for singing competition. Naghanap po talaga kami ng way para ma-distinguish na ako po ang kumakanta."

Bonaobra's "Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin" was officially launched last April 27.

“With the new release of ‘Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin’ by Alisah Bonaobra, I was filled with excitement and anticipation, especially since the song’s music arranger is one of the best arrangers I have ever worked with, Homer Flores, who also arranged the original version of Martin Nievera. I just knew in my heart, the combination of these two very gifted and talented artists is going to be absolutely magical! And as expected, Alisah did a beautiful rendition with the help, guidance and recording supervision of vocal coach, Arnie Mendaros,” Azarcon said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Azarcon allowed Bonaobra to sing her composition.

Bonaobra's song “Faithful,” was also composed by Azarcon. It won Best Inspirational Song in the 43rd Catholic Mass Media Awards.

If given a chance, Bonaobra is hoping to release an album which will feature all the songs of Azarcon, who is behind several OPM classics like Kuh Ledesma’s “I Think I’m In Love,” Chiqui Pineda’s “How Did You Know,” and Basil Valdez's "Sana Ay Ikaw Na Nga."

Azarcon is now living in the San Francisco Bay area.

Currently, aside from singing engagements, Bonaobra and Myko Manago is hosting online show “Winner Ka Sa RJA” which is streamed every Wednesday.

