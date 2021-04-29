WATCH: Sharon shares touching mother-daughter moment with KC

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta and Senator Kiko Pangilinan celebrated on Wednesday their 25th year as a married couple and while KC Concepcion could not be there physically, she made sure to greet her mom and step-dad a happy anniversary.

As seen in Cuneta’s Instagram updates, Concepcion was virtually present at the intimate family gathering which was held at the couple’s home.

Talking through video call, Concepcion told her mom how much she loves her to the point of making her cry.

“I wish you were here for dinner,” Cuneta told her eldest daughter.

To which, Concepcion replied: “I want to hug you so bad. I love you so much. I hope you like the food that I sent you. I didn’t know you were having dinner. I would have gone there.”

Cuneta also recalled how Pangilinan asked for her hand in marriage 25 years ago, with the senator saying Concepcion was his co-conspirator in carrying out his plan.

In her own Instagram page, Concecpion said she cherishes every opportunity that she gets to talk to her mom.

“You have no idea how excited I get to have the chance to just do a bit of girl talk with you @reallysharoncuneta,” she told her mom. “So happy to be part of your intimate 25th wedding anniv celebration.”

To end her post, Concepcion said: “Ang ganda ng Nanay ko!!! My heart is filled with gratitude for so many reasons. Love you Ma.”