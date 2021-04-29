WATCH: Keempee de Leon surprises ‘Showtime’ as mystery celebrity

Keempee de Leon joins ‘It’s Showtime’ as a mystery celebrity singer, with his ‘Bagong Umaga’ co-star Sunshine Cruz correctly guessing he is behind the mask. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actor Keempee de Leon surprised “It’s Showtime” on Thursday as the mystery celebrity in the hit segment “Hide and Sing.”

De Leon, formerly a mainstay of the noontime program’s rival program “Eat Bulaga,” failed to mislead the hosts and guest contestant Sunshine Cruz, even as he changed his singing voice.

Despite the hosts, including Vice Ganda, being convinced that the celebrity was another “TagoKanta,” Cruz stuck with her instincts. She said she based her guess on the physique of the singer, even going as far as naming de Leon as the mystery celebrity.

“Feeling ko nakaka-eksena ko ito sa ‘Bagong Umaga,’” she said, referring to the afternoon drama where she co-stars with de Leon.

Revealing himself, de Leon had Cruz cheering, and apparently surprising the “It’s Showtime” hosts with his guesting.

“Bagong Umaga,” which will conclude on April 30, is available to watch via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and iWant TFC.

