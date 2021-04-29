Sue Ramirez’s mom reminds the actress to 'preserve dignity as a woman'

Photo from Sue Ramirez Instagram account

In a rare opportunity, the mother of Sue Ramirez, Chit Dodd, showed up for an interview to share a powerful message to her daughter as the actress gears up for a mother-themed movie in May.

During a virtual press conference, Ramirez was surprised to see her mother joining the online meeting which the latter usually refused to do before.

While Dodd acknowledged how independent and responsible her youngest daughter is, she still reminded Ramirez to remain honorable and dignified in whatever she does.

“Bahala ka sa buhay mo, bahala kami sa buhay naman. Basta honorable ka. Make sure you are always in the right track,” Dodd said.

She explained that she trained her children to be independent but firm on their values. Dodd even revealed she does not know how much Ramirez is earning.

“Preserve your dignity as a woman. Mula't sapul yun ang training sa kanila -- be independent. Alam na nila yan. Ni hindi ko alam kinikita ng anak ko,” she continued.

“Wala naman umaasa sa kaniya. It's up to her to manage her finances.”

Ramirez will star in a Mother’s Day special film by Regal Entertainment, titled “Mommy Issues” with Pokwang, Gloria Diaz, Jerome Ponce and Ryan Bang.

Dodd also warned Ramirez to strive to be successful in the craft she personally chose, saying she could return to the United States if all else fails here in the Philippines.

“Sabi ko kung di ka maging successful, you can go to States. You have to make sure na maging successful ka diyan. Nobody obliged you to do that,” she quipped.

But as a mother, she only has one wish for her daughter: “Ang wish ko na lang ay maging matinong tao siya.”

Ramirez could not hold back her tears as she thanked her mother, in return, for raising her well. The actress even attributed all the positive feedback she receives to her mother.

“All that I am is because of my mom. I would like to say that I was raised well and all thanks to her. All of the positive things people say about me, it's because of her, of how she raised me. I am very grateful,” she tearfully said.

“Mommy Issues” will be available on Upstream, KTX, iWant at TFC starting May 7, 2021.

