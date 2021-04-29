Richard Gutierrez shares birthday message for son Zion

MANILA -- Zion Gutierrez, the eldest child of celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, turned 8 on Thursday, April 29.

Posting photos of Zion and their family on Instagram, Gutierrez shared his wish for his son and promised that he and their family will always be there for him.

"Eight years ago today, God decided to bless @sarahlahbati and I with our precious first born Zion. As I write this, it made me realize how time flies and how we should all cherish every moment with our loved ones," Gutierrez wrote.

"For Zion, I wish you nothing but happiness on the path that God chose for you, always remember that Mama and Dada loves you and we will be here for you no matter what. Happy 8th birthday Zion," the "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" actor added.

Lahbati earlier turned sentimental as he looked back on the day Zion was born.

"I can’t believe how time flies so fast... 8 years ago, he changed our lives and made it magical. I thank God everyday for giving us such a precious, kind, thoughtful and sweet boy. So lucky to be your momma," Lahbati wrote.

Gutierrez and Lahbati, who tied the knot just before a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the country last year, first introduced Zion to the public in 2014 after keeping him secret for more than a year.

The couple has another child, Kai, who was born in March 2018.

Related video: