LOOK: Vic Sotto's children attend Zoom party for his 67th birthday

MANILA -- Pauleen Luna promised to always be there to love and protect her husband, veteran comedian Vic Sotto, as he celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday.

"To our main man, you are so loved and blessed. Not because you have everything you want but because God blessed you with everything you need. I pray that the Lord will bless you with a life filled with love, peace and contentment. I will always be here to love, care and protect you. I thank the Lord for your life not only today but EVERYDAY! Happy birthday, my love! I love you, always and forever," Luna wrote on Instagram post.

In another post, Luna posted a screengrab of their virtual get-together for Sotto's birthday attended by his children and their respective families.

"He also had the chance to be with the kids today. Kahit via Zoom lang, nagkaiyakan pa. Thank you for making Vic happy!" she wrote, tagging Danica Sotto and her husband Marc Pingris, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, Oyo Sotto and his wife Kristine Hermosa, and Paulina Sotto and her husband Jed Llanes.

Sotto and Luna just celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in February.

They tied the knot on January 30, 2016 at St. James the Great Parish Church in Alabang. The two, however, have been together since 2011.

They have a daughter named Talitha Maria, who is turning 4 this November 6.

Tali is Luna's first child, and Sotto's fifth. The comedian has a son, Vico, with actress Coney Reyes, Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie, and Paulina with Angela Luz.

