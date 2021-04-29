LOOK: Angelica Panganiban learns how to sail

MANILA – Following the conclusion of her ABS-CBN series “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” Angelica Panganiban has been taking some time off.

As seen in her recent Instagram updates, Panganiban has been spending her down time by the beach learning new skills such as sailing.

“Day 2 of sailing lessons,” she wrote in the caption of her photos and video showing her trying to get back onboard a capsized boat.

“Salamat sa napakagaling kong teacher @custek hinusayan niya yung pag capsized ng boat, na challenge yung muscles at brain cells ko. Mga bagay na bihira kong gamitin,” she added in jest.

She tagged her location at the Lighthouse Marina Resort, which is a charming destination in Zambales.

Panganiban is believed to be with her boyfriend, Gregg Homan, whose Instagram profile indicates he is involved in Bay Marine Subic, which designs and leases aluminum boats and landing crafts, as well as Mangrove Resort Hotel, a boutique hotel located in Olongapo, Zambales.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

During the finale press conference of “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” Panganiban shared that she will be taking a break for a while before she resumes working again.

“So far may mga nakapila naman na gagawin kaya lang alam naman nating lahat na dahil sa situation ngayon, mahirap mag-develop ng isang project. May mga projects namang naka-line up so ayun exciting kasi hindi ko rin alam kung kailan ito maisasakatuparan,” she said.

