KC Concepcion gives away bikes to celebrate her birthday

MANILA – It’s been over three weeks since her birthday but KC Concepcion continues to celebrate.

On Instagram, the actress said she has decided to give away six bicycles to six deserving fans early this week as her way of giving back.

“For my birthday, I decided I would continue to do my part in helping out fellow Filipinos... in all the ways I can,” she said referring to her bike giveaways.

Although she did not have a party this year, Concepcion said on the Facebook show called “Grateful Tuesdays” that what she values the most is her time with her family on her special day as well as giving back to the community.

Aside from the bike giveaways, Concepcion said she will also be moving to a new house as she turned another year older.

“I am moving. Lipat bahay po ako. So new house, new blessings. Pero hindi ko po ito binili. Eighteen years na po akong nagco-condo. Kasi 18 years old po ako noong una akong bumukod sa family ko para po mag-aral sa ibang bansa as you all know,” she said.

Concepcion, who is the only child of former couple Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta, turned 36 last April 7.

