Jessica Sanchez to play Pinay nurse in upcoming US movie

MANILA -- Jessica Sanchez is rebooting her career this year with a surprise film aside from a new song advocating against the wave of Asian hate.

Carlo Orosa, Sanchez’s manager in the Philippines, disclosed to ABS-CBN News that Sanchez will star in a timely film about the pandemic written and directed by Filipino filmmaker Chris Soriano, a known advocate against Asian hate crime.

She will portray a Filipina nurse amid the pandemic who is struggling with anxiety and decides to sing to patients to help them heal. It's targeted for release this year.

“The film will surely add to the worldwide interest and concern on the Asian hate issue," Orosa said of the project where Sanches is also executive producer.

For Sanchez’s new song "Us," the Filipino-American artist has drawn the support of US billionaire and media titan Mark Cuban who supports her cause of promoting unity among those affected by racism and hate crimes.

"It is awesome to see someone like Mark Cuban with such a large platform to be in solidarity with the Asian community," Sanchez told ABS-CBN News Wednesday. "It is an honor to be collaborating with such an amazing person."

Cuban is more known for his long-running TV production "Shark Tank," a reality search for best products and business models from mostly ordinary citizens.

"One of my team members reached out to Mark and he really appreciated my song and wanted to be a part by showcasing himself in our music video," said Sanchez.

Orosa also related to ABS-CBN News the singer's strong conviction about the issue.

"I’m excited and proud that Jessica is actively voicing out her thoughts and opinions on Asian hate that is sadly prevalent in the US," he said.

"I’ve had many private discussions with her on issues of human rights which she is very passionate about. With her new music and influence, I hope her contribution will make a huge impact and will diminish hate crimes."

Sanchez will debut the song and music video on Mat 7. Its lyrics strike a chord in Sanchez who has kept her Filipino heritage.

The songs words go: "Done, I’m trying to numb the pain

That only we could ever change

Still we’re running everyday

I wanna know why we’re afraid

Can we believe again

If it was just for a day

Would we still feel the same

Can we believe in Justice today

Would we still be the same if...

All of us could see that

No one’s to blame

All of us realize

Our heart beat the same...”