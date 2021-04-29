Janine Gutierrez set for ‘MMK’ debut in star-studded month for drama anthology

JM de Guzman, Janine Gutierrez, and RK Bagatsing are among the stars appearing in the May episodes of ‘MMK.’ Star Creatives/ Metro.Style/ Instagram: @bagatsingrk

MANILA — After her network switch early this year, Janine Gutierrez is finally set to debut in ABS-CBN’s long-running drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (MMK) in May.

The acclaimed actress will be paired with Kapamilya leading man JM de Guzman in the Nuel Naval-helmed episode “Love In Lockdown,” scheduled to air on May 8.

The episode will mark Gutierrez’s first acting project since becoming a Kapamilya in January. So far, she has appeared as a performer and host on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and as a guest on numerous ABS-CBN programs, including “It’s Showtime.”

Gutierrez and de Guzman’s “Love In Lockdown” is one of five star-studded “MMK” episodes lined up in May.

RK Bagatsing will be joined by screen veteran Gina Pareno in “One-Armed Surfer,” directed by Raz dela Torre, on May 1.

Meryll Soriano will play the title character in “A Mother’s Sacrifice,” helmed also by dela Torre, with showbiz newcomer Aljon Mendoza as her co-star. That’s scheduled for May 15.

Breakout actor JC Alcantra, meanwhile, will dramatize the life story of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion JM Yosures. Co-starring Nikki Valdez and directed by Elfren Vibar, the episode is airing on May 22.

On May 29, Rufa Mae Quinto will trade her usual comedic quips onscreen for heavy drama, as she co-stars with Michelle Vito in “Identity Theft,” directed also by Naval.

“MMK” airs Saturdays and is available to access via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and iWant TFC.

