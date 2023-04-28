'Takeshi's Castle' to return in PH via Prime Video

After more than three decades, the '90s hit Japanese game show "Takeshi Castle" has returned through Prime Video.

The reboot of the iconic game show was first launched in Japan last April 21, and it will have a localized Filipino version that will launch exclusively for Prime Video members in the Philippines at the end of this year.



The new 8-episode reimagined reboot will undergo a localized makeover, meaning that, in lieu of a regular translation, the entire script will be creatively refurbished, adding elements that are locally nuanced to ensure that it resonates deeply with Filipino audiences.

On top of the creative-dubbing overlay, the show will be hosted by three Mariteses -- to be announced at a later date -- to emulate the highly popular, local neighborhood gossip culture.

To emulate the nostalgic experience that Filipinos enjoyed back in the '80s and '90s, when comedians Anjo Yllana and Smokey Manaloto played Emporer Takeshi and Iwakura respectively, the Mariteses will meet up at a sari-sari store and this episodic edit will cut to the three hosts in between games to hear their quips on the games and contestants and inject their own comedic twist to the Japanese game show.

“We are thrilled to bring the reboot of the iconic game show 'Takeshi’s Castle' to Prime Video, which fascinated audiences in the Philippines and many other countries in the '90s, transcending languages and culture barriers,” said James Farrell, head of International Originals at Prime Video. “'Takeshi’s Castle' made millions laugh, and we can’t wait for our audiences worldwide to relive this new and reimagined comedic gem on Prime Video.”

“'Takeshi’s Castle' marked a whole generation in the Philippines. We are delighted to have some of the funniest and most iconic talent in Philippine entertainment alongside each other to bring this reboot to life. Their participation on this show will help capture the imagination of a new generation of viewers, and delight original fans of the show,” said Erika North, head of Originals at Prime Video, Asia-Pacific.

"Takeshi’s Castle" originally aired in the Philippines in late '80s to mid-'90s, becoming a major social phenomenon with millions watching the series weekly.

To inaugurate the relaunch of the title -- making its comeback for the first time in 34 years -- Prime Video Japan hosted a world premiere of "Takeshi’s Castle" at Ebisu Garden Place in Tokyo.

Press from Japan, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, the UK, and Spain were treated to an exclusive screening of the first episode of Takeshi’s Castle. This was followed by an official press conference, with the main cast of the show making a special appearance on stage.

Bringing the experience to life, a simulated on-ground activation of the iconic “Dragon God’s Pond” was set up nearby, to emulate the real-life gameshow and give a group of select press a taste of what it is like to be a contestant. At the same venue, journalists were also given exclusive interview access to Attack Captains Hayato Tani and Subaru Kimura as they talked of their excitement about playing an integral part in this show.

To round off this fun-filled, truly immersive event, journalists had the opportunity to interview Bananaman’s Osamu Shitara and Yuki Himura as chief retainer and vassal of Takeshi’s Castle and the title’s showrunners about their experience and excitement in resurrecting a show that once reached the apex of Japan’s cultural zeitgeist.