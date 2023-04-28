Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina reflect on 'Renfield' characters

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Nicholas Hoult shared how he had a moment of reflection in playing the title role in "Renfield" as a once-normal guy who fell under the charms of Dracula.

Hoult co-stars with the actress Awkwafina in the comedy-horror with its lead star, Nicolas Cage.

"One of the things that I really picked up with the Renfield character is this idea of regret," he said. "I think we all have things in life that we kind of feel, we look back on and go: Oh, how should I spend my time, what should I have focused on more?"

Hoult said his character in Renfield got carried away with his relationship with Dracula.

"He did lose his family and himself along the way," Hoult added. "That was something I wanted to kind of pepper in through the story."

The English actor was only 11 when he first gained recognition for his performance in the 2022 film "About a Boy" opposite Hugh Grant.

In various roles over the years, he continued to deliver critically acclaimed performances including in the 2022 film "The Menu" and his Hulu TV series "The Great."

In "Renfield," Hoult is paired for the first time with Awkwafina. The actress got her big breaks through blockbuster hits "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians." She also won awards for "The Farewell" in 2019.

"It has felt like a dream," said Awkwafina. "In the beginning, I didn't understand how I got here to where I was. But over the years, I started to see Hollywood change around me. I started to see the kind of antiquated ways of the old times were different, and that it was becoming an industry that really was inclusive."

Awkwafina added that the changes in Hollywood allowed people to have a voice, especially with the success of "Everything, Everywhere, All At Once" at this year's Oscars.

"I think the industry is finally getting to a place where I think inclusivity is not a myth," she said.