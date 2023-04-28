Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- South Korean actor Kim Hyun-joong, who starred in the highly popular series "Boys Over Flowers," visited "It's Showtime" on Friday.

In the program, Kim shared why he keeps on coming back to the Philippines.

"Yung first time siya pumunta sa Pilipinas, grabe overwhelmed siya.. Kaya kapag may nagi-invite sa kanya from Philippines, gusto niya balik-balik rito sa Manila," said Ryan Bang, who translated for Kim.

"Kung 'di siya madalas pumunta before sa Pilipinas, simula ngayon gusto niya balik-balik dito madalas. Pati gusto niyang gawin ang concert niya sa mga mall, gusto niya magkaroon ng chance na ma-meet 'yung Filipino fans," Bang added.

Kim also invited viewers of "It's Showtime" to watch his concert at the MetroTent in Pasig City on April 28 at 7 p.m.

The concert is part of the 36-year-old artist's "The End of a Dream" world tour.

Kim debuted in 2005 as a member of the K-pop boy band SS501.

He rose to further popularity after starring in the 2009 series "Boys Over Flowers," the Korean adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same title, which was also the inspiration for the hit Taiwanese drama "Meteor Garden."

Kim last visited Manila in January 2020 for his "Bio-Rhythm" tour.

From the archives: