MANILA -- Musician Bayang Barrios is celebrating her 35th anniversary in the entertainment industry with a concert "Katutubong Diva" at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez on May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The musical event will be directed by Floy Quintos with Andrew Barrios as musical director.

Guest artists are Joey Ayala, Gary Granada, Poppert Bernadas and Raflesia Bravo.

Barrios is also part of the trio Tres Marias with Cooky Chua and Lolita Carbon who will also join her concert as guest performers.

In was in 1996 when Barrios launched her solo career and released her debut album “Bayang Makulay” under Universal Records.

Barrios has been recognized not just as a singer but also as a theater performer, having appeared in musical productions including PETA's "Rak of Aegis."

Her hit songs include “Malayo Man, Malapit din,” “Bagong Umaga,” and “Pag Nanalo ang Ginebra.”

