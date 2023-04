MANILA -- Singer Angeline Quinto and her fiancé Nonrev Daquina celebrated the first birthday of their son Sylvio.

In her Instagram Stories, Quinto reposted photos and clips taken from her son's farm-themed party.

Angeline Quinto celebrates 1st birthday of son Sylvio. Screen grab: Instagram Stories/@loveangelinequinto Angeline Quinto celebrates 1st birthday of son Sylvio. Screen grab: Instagram Stories/@loveangelinequinto Angeline Quinto celebrates 1st birthday of son Sylvio. Screen grab: Instagram Stories/@loveangelinequinto

Quinto also shared birthday photos of Sylvio taken by Cocoon Studio PH.

"Happy happy 1st birthday @babysylvio Thank you for bringing so much joy in our lives. We love you very much baby love ko," she wrote.

Quinto welcomed her baby boy on April 27, 2022.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC