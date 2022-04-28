WATCH: Daniel Padilla gets birthday surprise

MANILA -- Actor Daniel Padilla celebrated his 27th birthday on Tuesday, while he was in lock-in taping for his upcoming series with girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo, “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday uploaded a video showing the highlights from the surprise birthday party for the actor.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For his special day, Padilla was surrounded by his family and loved ones, including Bernardo.

Padilla was also visited at the set by executives of ABS-CBN, his home network of 11 years. Among them were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO Cory Vidanes, and TV production head Laurenti Dyogi.

His “2 Good 2 Be True” family also joined the celebration.