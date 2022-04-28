Pauleen Luna greets husband Vic Sotto on his birthday

MANILA -- Veteran comedian Vic Sotto is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, April 28.

His wife Pauleen Luna took to social media to share her greeting for her husband as she uploaded a photo of them together.

"My rock amidst the chaos. Thank you for your love, babe. I thank God everyday for your life. Happy birthday! I love you!" Luna wrote on Instagram.

Despite criticism from some quarters over their 34-year age gap, Luna and Sotto tied the knot in January 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang. They have a daughter, Tali.

The comedian also has a son, Vico, with actress Coney Reyes, Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie, and Paulina with Angela Luz.

Meanwhile, Sotto's daughter Danica shared her birthday message for her father.

"Wishing my handsome Daddy a happy happy birthday! May your special day be filled with joy, love and blessings. I love you so much Daddy!" Danica shared on Instagram.

Veteran comedian Joey de Leon also shared his greeting for the special day of his friend.