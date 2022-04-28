Nadine Lustre performs ‘Paligoy-Ligoy’ at the Bulacan campaign rally of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday. Screenshot

MANILA — Matching the pink hues of her latest crusade, actress-singer Nadine Lustre has returned to her bubblegum pop roots, to the delight of her loyal fans who have seen her evolve artistically over the past eight years.

Lustre made her acting breakthrough in 2014 via “Diary ng Panget,” and was also introduced at the time as a pop performer, with hits like “Paligoy-Ligoy” and “Para-Paraan.” Prior, Lustre was a member of the five-member Pop Girls, also handled by Viva Artists Agency.

In the following years, however, Lustre increasingly departed from the wholesome and cutesy image the agency had planned for her. As a music artist, she became more involved in producing her tracks, with genres spanning urban indie to R&B. With the release of “Wildest Dreams,” her 2020 album, Lustre appeared to say goodbye for good to her bubblegum pop days.

That is, until the events of the past month, when Lustre entertained crowds of hundreds of thousands at two rallies, so far, for the campaign of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

On April 9 in Pampanga, Lustre sang on stage, for the first time in years, her 2014 hit “Para-Paraan,” to shrieks from fans among the 220,000 attendees.

Then on April 27 in Bulacan, she performed “St4y Up,” a more recent track which reflected her genre transition. She then surprised the 144,000-strong crowd with a second number: “Paligoy-Ligoy,” which launched Lustre to music stardom in 2014.

In a moment that drew loud cheers, Lustre tweaked the song’s lyrics, singing instead, “Huwag nang paligoy-ligoy-ligoy, mag-Leni-Kiko na.”

Lustre’s song choices for her rally appearances are not surprising, as they remain among her most popular tunes that likely have wider reach across demographics.

Fittingly, Lustre’s video endorsement for Robredo touches on the controversial aspect of her celebrity — the annual fake news of her pregnancy, for example — as she vouched for the Vice President’s grit despite being targeted similarly, and at a worse scale.

Lustre’s throwback performances so far appear to be one-off. It remains to be seen whether she will embrace her pop roots in future music releases. For now, Lustre is focused on her acting comeback, with the thriller “Greed” releasing digitally early this month.