LOOK: Margot Robbie poses as live-action 'Barbie'

Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie is set to play Barbie in an upcoming live-action film.

In a tweet posted by Warner Bros. Pictures, Robbie posed in a blonde wig and a blue outfit in a pink car.

The film is set to be released on July 21, 2023 and will be directed by Greta Gerwig, who helmed the Oscar-nominated "Lady Bird" (2017) and "Little Women" (.2019)

Ryan Gosling will play the role of Barbie’s boyfriend Ken. The cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Simu Liu.

Hollywood trade magazine Variety revealed that "Sex Education" stars Ncuti Gawa, Connor Swindells, and Emma Mackey will also be part of the film.

Robbie first rose to fame in 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street" and was nominated for an Oscar twice: Best Actress for "I, Tonya" (2018) and Best Supporting Actress for "Bombshell" (2019).

She is best known for her performance as Harley Quinn in the DC superhero films "Suicide Squad" (2016), "Birds of Prey" (2020), and "The Suicide Squad" (2021).