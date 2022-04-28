Lady Gaga announces new single for 'Top Gun' movie

When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. pic.twitter.com/1GReWGW8Ql — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 27, 2022

American pop superstar Lady Gaga announced Wednesday her new single for the upcoming "Top Gun" film.

Written for "Top Gun: Maverick," the single "Hold My Hand" is set to be released on May 3.

"Hold My Hand" marks Lady Gaga's return to writing and producing original music for film, after the success of "A Star is Born" in 2018.

The soundtrack gave Lady Gaga an Academy Award, four Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award.

Lady Gaga earlier teased the single to fans through a tweet with lyrics from the song: “Hold my hand everything will be OK I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey."

Paramount Pictures’ "Top Gun: Maverick" starring Tom Cruise is set to be released on May 27.

Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell who has served for more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it," according to the film's synopsis.