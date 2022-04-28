Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Gary Valenciano has released a new song that aims to send a message of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "Pwede Pang Mangarap," it aims to encourage listeners to start dreaming again as the world slowly starts to recover from the global health crisis.

"The pandemic may be making its way out of our lives slowly, but its after effect is still felt by many, especially amongst those who have been striving to stay afloat in the world of the micro, small, and medium enterprises," Valenciano said in an Instagram post. "Some have had to stay closed for two years, while others have just had to shut down indefinitely."

"We’ve all heard of the light at the end of the tunnel, but I believe more in the fact that when our hope is fueled by our faith, God can become our light no matter where in the tunnel we may find ourselves in," he added. "Yes, I strongly encourage you to start dreaming once again."

"Pwede Pang Mangarap" is available on YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.

In a previous interview, Valenciano said prayer greatly helped him deal with the challenges in his life, including the pandemic.