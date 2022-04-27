Darren Espanto performs before a crowd of 144,000 at Malolos Sports Complex for the campaign rally of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo. Screenshot

Pop performer Darren Espanto is the latest young artist to formally endorse the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, appearing on stage Wednesday before a crowd of some 144,000 in Malolos city, Bulacan.

Espanto, 20, joined the campaign of Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for the first time, joining several of his showbiz contemporaries who are also seen as a huge draw for the youth.

Previously, Donny Pangilinan, Andrea Brillantes, and Juan Karlos Labajo performed at rallies of the Leni-Kiko tandem. Pangilinan’s screen partner, Belle Mariano, has also campaigned house-to-house for the candidates.

The stars, ranging from age 19 to 24, each have wide social media followings, with many of their young fans likely to be first-time voters in the May 9 elections.

“I’m so proud to stand with you and millions of Filipinos all over the world para kay Ma’am Leni Robredo at sa gobyernong tapat,” Espanto told attendees at the Malolos Sports Complex after performing.

“Iyan ang gobyernong deserve natin, at leaders like Ma’am Leni ay deserving sa suporta natin. Leaders na hindi umuurong sa anumang hamon kahit ano pang pagsubok ang ibato sa kanila.”

Aside from Espanto, celebrities who took the stage Wednesday included comedy superstar Vice Ganda and actress-singer Nadine Lustre, who have both previously performed at a Robredo-Pangilinan rally.