MANILA -- The comeback of face-to-face concerts and other public performances are in full gear this season. The latest is “Love and Light” topbilling Basil Valdez and Jamie Rivera at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World this Saturday, April 30.

Rivera is ecstatic to emerge from the shadows of the pandemic, reuniting with long-time friends and colleagues in the industry, and, of course, with Valdez who first teamed up with her in a 2020 Valentine show.

“This a blessing pagkatapos ng pinagdaanan natin,” she told ABS-CBN News at their recent launch.

This is also a fulfillment of one of the ultimate dreams of Rivera who envisioned her career to be similar to Valdez’s. “He’s the idol of my youth at gusto kong gayahin 'yung image niya, ang linis linis!“ Rivera, who has been dubbed the "Inspirational Diva," said.

In retort, Valdez chuckled saying, “Sinner din naman tayo!”

The show is also a milestone of sorts for Valdez, who turned 70. “I was supposed to celebrate last year with a show with Ryan Cayabyab. But the pandemic altered our plans,“ Valdez said, citing how he has become more spiritual in the last two years. “Importante ang deep personal involvement with our creator sa panahong ito.“

“It’s such a blessing to be here kasi I’ve lost some very dear friends... kaya it’s a blessing to do this 'Love and Light ' concert with Jamie, facing people once again na live," he said.

The OPM greats will serenade the audience with their beloved hits and inspirational songs, with Rivera expected to sing “Heal Our Land,” “Tell The World of His Love” and “We Are All God’s Children,” as well as her love songs like “Hey, It’s Me,” “Awit Para Sa ’Yo, ”and “I’ve Fallen For You.”

Valdez, who obliged the media with an impromptu singing of “Ngayon at Kailanman,” said he will pay tribute to four Filipino composers. Aside from Cayabyab, he will render the compositions of George Canseco, Gerry Paraiso, and Willy Cruz.

"I hope the people can be enlightened with the love songs that I will be performing,“ he said. “And also get some inspiration from the songs that Jamie will be doing!”