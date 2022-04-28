Angeline Quinto gives birth to first child

Singer-actress Angeline Quinto gave birth to her first child with her non-showbiz boyfriend on Wednesday night.

Quinto shared the good news with all her fans and followers through a series of posts on Instagram Stories.

In one of her posts, Quinto shared a photo of a hospital clock, which shows the time she welcomed her son.

"10:22 PM 27 April 2022 Hello!!! Baby SYLVIO," Quinto wrote in the post.

In her social media post on Wednesday night, Quinto revealed that she was about to give birth as she uploaded a snap of her baby bump. She also shared a photo of her inside a hospital room.

"Ready to pop! 👶💙🌟," Quinto simply captioned her post.

Early this year, in her social media post which shows photos from a gender reveal party organized by "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda, one of her close friends in show business, Quinto shared her excitement to be a mom.

"Excited na po ako sa journey ko bilang isang ina. Maraming salamat, Panginoon, sa isang napakagandang blessing na ibinigay niyo sa akin!" she said.

Last December, Quinto announced that she was due to become a first-time mother, confirming weeks of speculation.

The singer declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did not hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

