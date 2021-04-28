WATCH: Sneak peek of 'He's Into Her' cast pictorial

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Magic on Tuesday shared a sneak peek of the official pictorial of the cast members of the upcoming series "His Into Her."

The behind-the-scene clips and snaps from the much-anticipated project was released by "Star Magic Inside News" on Star Magic's official YouTube page.

The exclusive tour on the set shows the closeness of the mostly young cast including lead stars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

"His Into Her" also stars Jeremiah Lisbo and love team partners Kaori Oinuma and Rhys Miguel.

"Ang bonding namin feeling ko lahat kami magkantahan, patugtog, sound trip ganyan or kuwentuhan," Oinuma said describing the atmosphere on the set.



"Kanino ka mas close kay Jeremiah or kay Donny? Silang pareho. I feel like ever since nung nag-locked-in kami I got close with the both of them," Mariano shared.

According to the cast, the friendly vibe on the set was a big help as they became comfortable with each other.

"Because we were all just there for one purpose... naging close kami at naging focused," Pangilinan added.

The official trailer of "He's Into Her," which is based on a book of the same name, will be released on May 1.

Directed by Chad Vidanes, it follows the story of a girl from the province who faces the struggle of changing herself to fit in.

This is the first time Pangilinan and Mariano have been paired for a project.

Ahead of the series’ nearing premiere on iWant TFC, Mariano and Pangilinan have courted a wide following on social media, with their tandem, dubbed “DonBelle,” frequently ranking atop trends on Twitter.

The excitement for “He’s Into Her” has been generated by a mix of the promise of DonBelle, as well as the coming-to-life of the Maxine Lat book the series is based on.

"He's Into Her" will premiere on May 30 at 8:45 p.m. on ABS-CBN's multi-platforms.

