Troy Laureta all praises for Korean singer Ailee’s rendition of 'Kahit Isang Saglit'

Photo from ABS-CBN Star Music

It may have been her first time to sing a Tagalog song but South Korean singer Ailee, known for her soaring vocals, delivered the OPM classic “Kahit Isang Saglit” perfectly, according to Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta.

In a virtual press conference, Laureta commended Ailee for carefully studying the song, most especially the pronunciations and meaning of the Filipino lyrics, despite doing it online.

“She really killed it,” the Filipino musician said.

Ailee admitted she was scared of singing the song at first but Laureta guided her, albeit virtually, in pronouncing each Tagalog word and translating it to her.

“Am I singing the song right? Am I singing this word right? We actually got to record virtually, like this setting. I was in a studio and he was on the laptop, fixing my pronunciation, translating the lyrics for me. It surprisingly went pretty well but I was still scared,” the Korean-American singer said.

Laureta also shared he really handpicked Ailee to record “Kahit Isang Saglit” because of her story-telling skills when singing.

“The song is so emotional, so gentle, so delicate but still powerful. And that, for me, was Ailee. The way she emotes songs, the way she carries the song and story tells through her voice is so amazing,” he explained.

“Kahit Isang Saglit” is one of the tracks in the just-released album “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective,” co-produced by ABS-CBN Music International.

Born to Filipino parents, Laureta grew up in Hawaii and later moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his music career. He has since worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, and The Pussycat Dolls.

According to Laureta, he sent Martin Nievera’s version of “Kahit Isang Saglit” as well as Juris’ rendition for Ailee to review.

The Korean singer also recalled how she fell in love with the melody of the Pinoy song when she first heard it. Despite not understanding the lyrics, she immediately agreed to do a collaboration with Laureta.

“To be honest, I love the song. I had the opportunity to take a listen to the song that I'll be remaking. And I love it right away. The melody was beautiful,” she bared.

“I didn't really know what the song meant at that time but I knew that the lyrics would be great. The melody of the song really captured me.”

The two first met in a concert of award-winning producer David Foster where Ailee was invited to sing on stage.

“Of course, I knew who Ailee was. I watched all her videos like OSTs.I told her one day I would love to work with you. When this project came about, I needed Ailee on this record. I knew she is perfect for it. Ailee has been wanting to do a Tagalog. It was a destiny, I think,” he quipped.

Laureta is now working for the second volume but remained mum on the list of artists who will be participating in it.

For Ailee, she is hoping to sing more Filipino songs especially after the warm response of her Filipino fans to her rendition of “Kahit Isang Saglit.”