Tickets for Darren Espanto’s digital concert in May are now available

Photo from Darren Espanto's Instagram account

The tickets for the much-awaited digital concert of singer and “The Voice Kids” alumnus Darren Espanto, which includes a limited VIP pass, are now available.

Dubbed as “Home Run”, the comeback concert of Espanto, who just recently returned to the Philippines, will have a run on May 30, 2021 at 8PM and a rerun on May 31, 2021 at 10AM.

VIP tickets cost P1,500 each and are only available on May 30 while regular passes are worth P699 each. Premium ticket holders will also have the chance to attend a Zoom party with Espanto right before the show.

The 19-year-old singer personally announced the opening of ticket selling through Instagram live on Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased on KTX.PH, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

Despite doing tons of performances and some concerts before, Espanto admitted he is extremely nervous in his upcoming concert which will be directed by Paolo Valenciano.

“I am so nervous. But I'm really excited. I just can't wait to start rehearsing and getting everything prepared. It's a good kind of kaba,” Espanto said.

“Sobra talaga akong kabahan. Usually its my mom that I usually go to. She is so used to it. Ang dami mo nang ginawang shows, concerts, di ka na nasanay.”

According to the singer, he usually practices his songs and choreographies in his head to avoid losing voice.

“Kasi I over practiced before. Pagdating na sa stage kailangan ko maghanap ng ibang placement kasi paos na yung voice ko,” he revealed.

He, however, tried to not spoil anything about the show but hinted that most of his production numbers will be related to his music journey.

“I'm gonna be doing stuff in this concert that is close to my heart. Marami kaming prinepare na prod numbers that kinda related in my life since pinanganak ako,” he added.

One of the best singers of his generation, Espanto rose to fame after joining the first season of "The Voice Kids Philippines."

Prior to joining "The Voice Kids," Espanto won a 2011 contest for young Filipinos dubbed "Pinoy Singing Sensation" in Calgary. He went on to compete in the grand finals of "The Next Star," a reality talent search which concluded in December 2012.

He had his first major concert and released his self-titled debut album in 2014.

Related video: