Sharon Cuneta would love to portray 'Doctor Foster' in PH remake

MANILA -- Veteran actress Sharon Cuneta said on Tuesday that she would love to portray the title role in the highly anticipated Philippine adaptation of “Doctor Foster.”

This after the hashtag #SharonCunetaDrFosterPH landed on top trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

In a social media post, Cuneta thanked all those who consider her fit to play Dr. Foster.

"OMG! Thank you so much! Would absolutely love to play her!!!" Cuneta wrote.

Last week, ABS-CBN teased the upcoming reveal of the actress who will play the coveted role.

She is the Philippines' Doctor Foster. Guess who? pic.twitter.com/LHgZ22KLir — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) April 21, 2021

On its social media channels, producer Dreamscape Entertainment shared a poster showing the original British actress Suranne Jones as Dr. Gemma, and her South Korean counterpart, Kim Hee-ae, as Dr. Ji in “The World of the Married.”

Between the two versions is the silhouette of a woman representing the Philippine depiction of the doctor.

“She is the Philippines’ Doctor Foster. Guess who?” the teaser’s description reads.

Since ABS-CBN announced on April 13 its collaboration with BBC Studios to develop a local “Doctor Foster,” fans of the series and its Korean adaptation have suggested names to fill in the roles of the doctor, her husband, and his mistress.

Cuneta's close friend, screen veteran Judy Ann Santos emerged as the popular choice of fans to play the title character. Jodi Sta. Maria, Angel Aquino, and Sunshine Dizon have also been rumored to be in the running for the role.

The equally significant role of the mistress was previously rumored to have been given to “Fan Girl” best actress Charlie Dizon, but she has since denied that to be the case. Fan suggestions for the character so far have included Janine Gutierrez, Liza Soberano, and Julia Barretto.



Dreamscape Entertainment, the group behind the long-running “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and the ongoing “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” will start production on the remake within the year.

