Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan celebrate silver wedding anniversary

Photos from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram account

Actress Sharon Cuneta penned her husband Senator Kiko Pangilinan a heartwarming message as they marked their silver wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

On her social media accounts, Cuneta posted a throwback photo of their wedding to recall how two “knuckleheads” got married 25 years ago, with one eventually securing a seat in the Senate while the other thrived in the entertainment industry.

She said in the caption how she used to hate politics before but managed to keep up with Pangilinan which, as a result, gave them three kids aside from Cuneta’s first daughter, KC Concepcion.

“Twenty-five years ago today, these two knuckleheads got married. The boy, now a Senator of the Republic, and the girl, a singer-actress-TV show host who has always had a hatred for politics, managed to stay together, raising the girl’s daughter, and two more girls of their own, plus a long prayed-for son who finally was gifted by the Almighty to them and was borne of his Mama’s heart,” the actress stated.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” jury member shared that she considers their marriage, filled with highs and lows in a span of 25 years, as a miracle.

“To my “neighbor,” my “dork,” “dadeh,” “sutart,” “sumpart,” ex-boyfriend and husband, HAPPY SILVER WEDDING ANNIVERSARY! Imagine?” she continued.

Cuneta went on to thank the senator for being the best father to their children and a loving husband to her, despite being stubborn at times.

She also said Pangilinan taught her to always keep the faith in God and to “forgive those who have hurt us.”

“Thank you for being a strong head of this family - the greatest Dad on earth to our children, and though masungit, makulit and stubborn, a thoughtful and loving husband to me,” she said.

“Thank you for your Godliness and never-wavering faith in God; your endless reminders to trust in Him and to forgive those who have hurt us.”

The veteran actress also kiddingly revealed their plan to steal their future grandchildren and how she kept noticing Pangilinan shaking his head over the growing number of her pet dogs.

“We love you and I look forward to kidnapping all our future grandchildren with you (and let’s not scare off all future spouses of our kids by saying we’re kidnapping our children too),” Cuneta quipped.

To end, she hoped to spend more decades with her husband.

“Thank you for just being you. Here’s to another few decades together, when I shall eventually look like your daughter (hahahahaha! Because you not a vampire like we are!).”

Related video: