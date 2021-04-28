Sarah Lahbati turns sentimental as son Zion turns 8

MANILA – Sarah Lahbati on Wednesday turned sentimental as she looked back on the day right before her and Richard Gutierrez’s lives were changed forever.

On Instagram, Lahbati shared several photos of when she gave birth to her first son Zion.

“I can’t believe how time flies so fast... Zion turns 8 tomorrow, and 8 years ago, he changed our lives and made it magical,” she wrote.

Saying she feels lucky to be Zion’s mom, Lahbati added: “I thank God everyday for giving us such a precious, kind, thoughtful and sweet boy.”

Gutierrez and Lahbati, who tied the knot just before a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the country last year, first introduced Zion to the public in 2014 after keeping him secret for more than a year.

The couple has another child, Kai, who was born in March 2018.

