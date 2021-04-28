'PBB' alum Fourth Solomon, wife welcome first child

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Fourth Solomon and his wife, model Grizella Gratela, welcomed their first child on April 26, the couple announced on their respective social media accounts.

On Instagram, Solomon posted a photo of his newborn son Robert Gavin and his wife.

Gratela also shared photos of her and their baby boy, who was born at 5:38 p.m. last Monday and weighed 3.3 kilograms.

"My answered prayer. Worth it of all the labor pain, I love you my son," she wrote.

Gratela and Solomon, who was part of "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" with his twin brother Fifth, tied the knot in August 2020.

