‘May parating!’ Jayda poised to expand career to acting

Jayda made her acting and directorial debut with the music video for her self-penned single 'Paano Kung Naging Tayo?'.

MANILA — After making a name for herself as a singer-songwriter, showbiz scion Jayda is looking to expand her career to include acting.

The daughter of music veterans Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado recently made her acting debut through the music video for “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?”, her self-penned single.

For the video, which also marked her directorial debut at age 17, Jayda underwent an acting workshop under Star Magic.

“Ibang teritoryo ito para sa akin,” Jayda said during a recent virtual conference for the upcoming summer workshops of the ABS-CBN talent agency.

“I had some apprehensions when it came to acting, but Direk Rahyan Carlos just has this thing where he just makes you feel so comfortable to open up and let go of your inhibitions,” she said, referring to the head of Star Magic Workshops.

In the music video, Jayda portrays young romance with former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Rhys Miguel, and shows the singer in tearful moments by herself, indicating her yearning for him.

“Aside from just acting on my own, I had the challenge also of creating chemistry with a stranger — someone who I had never met before — ang aking leading man sa music video,” Jayda said.

Their shared workshop, Jayda recalled, helped “build the foundation for both of us to really let go and trust the process.”

“I never thought it was possible to create a connection with someone over Zoom. You can only walk away with just knowledge from this experience, and I can attest to that,” she said.

Asked how she now sees acting after the music video, Jayda answered: “It is more than learning the lines, more than the technical things. It makes you discover more about yourself.”

Jayda was tight-lipped on details of her acting follow-up after “Paano Kung Maging Tayo?”, but teased that a project is in the offing.

“I’m excited for what’s to come. Hindi ko pa puwede sabihin kung ano iyon, pero, basta, may mga parating!” she said, clarifying it is separate from her music.

Crediting her acting workshop with Star Magic and experience filming her music video, Jayda expressed confidence that she is now better equipped to expand her career. She, however, emphasized the need for any young artist to undergo continuous learning.

“It really tested me and pushed me as a first-time actress. It allowed me to show a different of myself, and become vulnerable with my audience and with my listeners,” she said.

“I was able to showcase different kinds of emotions I never thought I was really capable of showcasing on camera.”

