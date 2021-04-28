LOOK: Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial go on beach trip with Angelica Panganiban, BF

MANILA – Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial recently went on a vacation with Angelica Panganiban and her boyfriend Gregg Homan.

On Instagram, the young couple shared photos from their recent beach getaway showing all four of them onboard a yacht.

“I’m gonna miss you BB gurl. See you in a month’s time. Do great at work today,” Loyzaga wrote in the caption, addressing his girlfriend.

He went on thank Panganiban and Homan, saying they “made our last trip memorable.”

Panganiban commented on Loyzaga’s post urging him and Imperial to have a vacation with them again soon.

Homan’s Instagram profile indicates he is involved in Bay Marine Subic, which designs and leases aluminum boats and landing crafts, as well as Mangrove Resort Hotel, a boutique hotel located in Olongapo, Zambales.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

In a previous interview, Panganiban explained why she finally decided to introduce to her followers her current flame.

“Siguro, parang i-share lang din 'yung happiness dahil maraming tao din kasi 'pag malungkot ako o nasaktan ako, nandiyan sila para sa akin at nasasaktan sila, at the same time nalulungkot sila para sa akin. Parang ayoko din naman ipagdamot 'yung happiness na meron ako ngayon,” she said.

“Sa simpleng bagay na ganun, kahit papano siguro, na-i-share ko at napakita ko sa mga tao na, ‘Uy si bakla, masaya na.’ So magbunyi kayong lahat, ganun.”

When asked if her boyfriend has already adjusted to the fact that he’s dating a celebrity, Panganiban said: “Kung kilala niyo din naman ako, sobrang simple ko din na tao. Minsan kailangan ko din i-remind 'yung sarili ko na, ‘Huy artista ka, 'yung mga ginagawa mo, mga sinasabi mo, mga pinupuntahan mo.’”

Related video: